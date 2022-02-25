Hornets emerge from break reenergized, rout Raptors 125-93

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. each scored 23 points and the Charlotte Hornets emerged from the All-Star break looking reenergized with a 125-93 rout of the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Montrezl Harrell added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets. They never trailed and led by 41 points near the end of the third quarter. Scottie Barnes had a career-high 28 points for the Raptors. Charlotte limped into the All-Star break having lost nine of 10 games and looking like a tired team but shot 55.3% from the field against the Raptors.