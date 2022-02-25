Kentucky adds former 49ers QBs coach Rich Scangerello as OC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky hired former San Francisco 49ers assistant Rich Scangerello as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Friday to replace Liam Coen, who returned to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams as OC. The 25-year coaching veteran at the collegiate and NFL levels spent 2021 as the 49ers’ QBs coach during their run to the NFC Championship game. Scangerello was also the Denver Broncos’ OC in 2019 and has also worked with the Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons and then-Oakland Raiders. Coen left after one season with the Wildcats, who went 10-3 last fall behind an improved and balanced offense that ranked eighth in the SEC.