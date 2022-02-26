Robertson beats buzzer, No. 20 Oklahoma beats Kansas State

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Taylor Robertson beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to give No. 20 Oklahoma a dramatic 72-69 victory over Kansas State. Robertson took a pass from Nydia Lampkin along the left sideline and drilled the 3-pointer as time was running out. Six of the last seven made baskets were 3-pointers. Twice Kansas State tied the score with a 3-pointer, including Laura Macke’s shot that tied it with 22 seconds left. Robertson finished with 17 points for Oklahoma. In the previous meeting between the teams, Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee scored a Division I single-game record 61 points. In this one, Lee scored only 13 points but added six blocks, four steals and 11 rebounds.