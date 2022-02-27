Jimenez’s second ace propels him to Cologuard Classic win

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez had his second hole-in-one of the tournament and closed with a 7-under 65 to win the Cologuard Classic. Jimenez started the final round with a two-shot lead and got off to a birdie-eagle start at Tucson National. Reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion Bernhard Langer cut the lead to three with a birdie on the par-5 12th, but Jimenez followed with one of his own in the group behind. The 58-year-old Spaniard ended any hope of a late rally with an ace on the 178-yard par-3 14th. He made a hole-in-one at No. 7 in the opening round. Langer finished tied for second.