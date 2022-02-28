Barnes makes first 11 shots, Raptors romp 133-97 in Brooklyn

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Scottie Barnes made his first 11 shots and had 28 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, leading the Toronto Raptors to a 133-97 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the opener of a home-and-home series. Blown out by Charlotte and Atlanta in their first two games after the All-Star break, the Raptors were on the good side of a romp against a Nets team missing their best players, their coach and apparently anyone who could guard Barnes. The forward was 10 for 10 at halftime. The teams play again Tuesday in Toronto. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 15 points for the Nets, while Cam Thomas and Bruce Brown had 14.