Simmons not practicing, making game in Philadelphia unlikely

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn coach Steve Nash doesn’t expect Ben Simmons to practice this week, making it unlikely the former 76ers star will be ready to play when the Nets visit Philadelphia on March 10. The Nets are hopeful Kevin Durant will return from his left knee sprain later this week, but it appears Simmons is still a ways off after not playing at all this season. His back began bothering him as he tried to increase his workload. Acquired in the trade deadline deal that sent James Harden to the 76ers, Simmons said during his introductory press conference in Brooklyn that he hoped to be ready for the game in Philadelphia.