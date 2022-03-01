Fury gets confidence by Whyte no-show ahead of title fight

LONDON (AP) — Round one to Tyson Fury? The WBC heavyweight champion’s all-British title defense against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium might not be until April 23 but Fury believes he has got the upper hand already. Whyte didn’t turn up to the first press conference to publicize the fight on Tuesday. Fury’s U.K. promoter, Frank Warren, claimed the challenger demanded and then turned down the offer of a private jet to fly him over from his Portugal base. Fury says Whyte’s no-show “has given me that much more confidence” because it showed he was scared.