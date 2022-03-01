Groves, OU beat WVU 72-59 to keep NCAA tourney hopes alive

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Tanner Groves had his second consecutive double-double, Jordan Goldwire scored 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting and Oklahoma beat West Virginia 72-59 to keep the Sooners’ NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Oklahoma (16-14, 6-11 Big 12), which beat in-state rival Oklahoma State 66-62, has won back-to-back games following a four-game skid. The Sooners can secure the No. 7 seed — and a first-round bye — in next week’s conference tournament with a win in their season-finale at Kansas State. Groves finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. CJ Noland hit a 3-pointer and Jalen Hill sandwiched two baskets around a layup by Noland in a 9-0 spurt that gave the Sooners a five-point lead midway through the first half and the Mountaineers trailed the rest of the way.