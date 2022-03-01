No. 7 Kentucky uses hot shooting to top Mississippi 83-72

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Sahvir Wheeler added 16 points and No. 7 Kentucky shot 60% before holding off Mississippi 83-72 in its home finale. Kentucky took control after four minutes behind hot shooting, hitting 9 of its first 12 attempts including 4 of 6 from long range and finishing 59% at halftime. Tshiebwe jump-started Kentucky’s 62% second-half shooting by scoring six points with a couple of dunks and the Wildcats led 70-56 with 6:03 remaining before the Rebels rallied to within 76-70. Matthew Murrell made 5 of 8 3-pointers for 25 points for the Rebels.