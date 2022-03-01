Raymond’s OT goal lifts Red Wings past Hurricanes, 4-3

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal with eight seconds remaining in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings ended Carolina’s five-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory. Raymond’s 16th goal of the season came on a rebound of a Tyler Bertuzzi shot. Carter Rowney, Michael Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin scored in regulation for Detroit, which had lost its last two games. Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves for the Red Wings. Sebastian Aho, Jesper Fast and Jordan Staal scored for the Hurricanes, while Antti Raanta stopped 38 shots.