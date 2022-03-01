Smith scores 2, Vegas tops Sharks 3-1 to give DeBoer 500th W

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reilly Smith scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1. The victory snapped a two-game skid for Vegas and gave coach Peter DeBoer his 500th career win. Vegas is third in the Pacific Division with 64 points, one back of the Los Angeles Kings and six behind the front-running Calgary Flames. Keegan Kolesar also scored for Vegas. Robin Lehner returned after missing five games and made 16 saves. Noah Gregor scored for San Jose. James Reimer made 10 saves in the first period but didn’t return due to a lower-body injury. Zachary Sawchenko stopped 18 shots over the final two periods.