Bottom seed Illinois beats Wisconsin in B10 opening round

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaliyah Nye scored 17 points, Kendall Bostic notched her sixth double-double of the season and 14th-seeded Illinois snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 75-66 win over 11th-seeded Wisconsin in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. Illinois is the first 14th seed to advance to the second round since Purdue in 2015. The Illini, whose only other conference win came in a regular-season split with Wisconsin, will take on sixth-seeded Nebraska Thursday. Bostic had 12 points, 16 rebounds and six assists as all five Fighting Illini starters scored in double figures. Katie Nelson scored 27 points with eight assists to lead Wisconsin.