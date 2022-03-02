Colorado advances past Washington in Pac-12 women’s tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Peanut Tuitele scored 16 points, Mya Hollingshed had 15 points and 12 rebounds and fifth-seeded Colorado beat No. 12 seed Washington 64-52 to open the Pac-12 Conference tournament. Colorado advances to play fourth-seeded and 14th-ranked Arizona on Thursday after its first Pac-12 tournament win since it was held in Seattle in 2018. Tuitele grabbed an offensive rebound and got it to Frida Formann in the corner for a 3-pointer — her first points of the game — to extend Colorado’s lead to 57-51. Washington turned it over for a second straight possession and Colorado worked the shot clock down before Jaylyn Sherrod made a driving layup for an eight-point lead. Nancy Mulkey and Lauren Schwartz each scored 11 points for Washington.