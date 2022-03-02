McVay rejuvenated, not thinking TV after Rams’ title run

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean McVay isn’t feeling his usual end-of-the-season coaching burnout this month. Not with the Rams’ Super Bowl championship celebrations still ringing in his ears. Putting the discussion of his imminent departure from the Rams firmly to rest, the 36-year-old McVay also confirmed he’s eager to chase another trophy in the fall after entertaining and rebuffing offers from television broadcasters. He also confirmed several coaching staff changes, including the return of Liam Coen as offensive coordinator. The youngest coach to win a Super Bowl has a new perspective on life and coaching for several reasons. McVay and Veronika Khomyn, his Ukrainian fiancée, have spent the past week worrying about her family amid the Russian invasion.