Nkunku scores 2 to send Leipzig into German Cup semifinals

HANNOVER, Germany (AP) — Christopher Nkunku has continued his free-scoring start to 2022 as Leipzig cruised into the semifinals of the German Cup with a 4-0 win over second-division Hannover. That gives Leipzig a strong shot of its first ever major trophy because Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund were knocked out in the early rounds. Nkunku scored twice in the space of five first-half minutes on incisive counterattacks to move to 25 goals in all competitions this season and 10 from 11 games in 2022. Freiburg beat Bochum 2-1 in extra time and Hamburg eliminated Karlsruhe on penalties after a 2-2 draw.