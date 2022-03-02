Texas A&M tops No. 25 Alabama 87-71 behind Jackson, Radford

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 28 points and Tyrece Radford had 22 to lead Texas A&M to an 87-71 victory over No. 25 Alabama. Jackson had 15 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half to lead the Aggies to their third straight win. The Crimson Tide were outscored 50-31 after taking a three-point lead into halftime in the team’s home finale. Jackson made 9 of 13 shots and all nine free-throw attempts. Radford did much of his damage with a 4-of-6 performance from 3-point range. Jaden Shackelford led Alabama with 16 points.