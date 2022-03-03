Alaska musher on brink of becoming Iditarod’s best ever

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

TALKEETNA, Alaska (AP) — Defending champion Dallas Seavey could make history in this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Seavey is seeking his sixth race win, which would be the most for any musher. But the 35-year-old says he’s secure enough to take a break from the race after this year. He’s not calling it a retirement, but the musher from Talkeetna, Alaska, says he wants to spend more time raising his daughter. He tells The Associated Press he doesn’t know how many more races he has in him, but this year’s edition will be the last for a little while. The fan-friendly ceremonial start will be Saturday in Anchorage, with the real race starting Sunday in Willow, Alaska.