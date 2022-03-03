Durant has 31 points in return, but Heat rally to beat Nets

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant’s return couldn’t stop the Brooklyn Nets’ slide, as Bam Adebayo had 30 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to lead the Miami Heat to a 113-107 victory. Tyler Herro added 27 points for the Heat, who bounced back from a tough loss in Milwaukee a night earlier with an impressive victory despite missing some of their top players. Caleb Martin had 22 points and Max Strus finished with 21. Durant had 31 points in his first game since Jan. 15 and his return from a 21-game absence inspired the Nets to a 16-point lead.