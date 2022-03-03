Georgia Tech holds off Wake Forest, 45-40, faces Notre Dame

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Digna Strautmane blocked her fourth shot of the game on a 3-point attempt from the corner with 15 seconds left to help preserve No. 25 Georgia Tech’s 45-40 win over Wake Forest to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference quarterfinals, where the Yellow Jackets will face No. 3 seed Notre Dame. Georgia Tech lost two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year Lorela Cubaj in the first quarter after she took a hard fall and suffered a lacerated chin.