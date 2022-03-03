Oregon’s NCAA hopes take a hit in 78-67 loss to Washington

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. and Emmitt Matthews Jr. both scored 25 points, Nate Roberts added a career-high 18 points before fouling out, and Washington beat Oregon 78-67, dealing a major blow to Oregon’s hopes of an at-large NCAA Tournament bid. Matthews scored 17 in the second half as the Huskies snapped a six-game losing streak to Oregon. De’Vion Harmon led Oregon with 17 points and Quincy Guerrier added 16 and Jacob Young scored 14. Leading scorer Will Richardson was completely absent from the offense and finished with zero points in 32 minutes.