Boston, No. 1 Gamecocks top Arkansas in SEC women’s quarters

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Aliyah Boston notched her 22nd consecutive double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds as top-ranked South Carolina beat Arkansas 76-54 in the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament quarterfinals. The Gamecocks received their SEC regular season championship before tipoff, then took their first step toward a seventh tournament title in eight years against the last team to beat them in this event. Arkansas topped South Carolina in 2019. The Gamecocks are undefeated in the SEC tourney since then, winning in 2020 and 2021. South Carolina will play either No. 23 Florida or fourth-seeded Mississippi in Saturday’s semifinal. Arkansas now will wait for the NCAA Tournament bracket announcement.