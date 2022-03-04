Ingram helps Pelicans rout Jazz 124-90

By PETER FINNEY Jr.

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 29 points and dished out six assists and C.J. McCollum added 24 points to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 124-90 victory over the Utah Jazz. In winning their fourth consecutive game since the All-Star break, the Pelicans led by as many as 37 points, 86-49, with 4:08 left in the third quarter. The 37-point deficit was the largest this season for the Jazz, who had entered the game winning nine of their last 10.