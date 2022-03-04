Sevilla stumbles again on the road after 0-0 draw at Alavés

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sevilla has slipped again in its chase of Spanish league leader Real Madrid after being held to scoreless draw at struggling Alavés. Madrid can open up an eight-point gap over second-placed Sevilla if it beats Real Sociedad at home on Saturday. Only some good goalkeeping by Yassine Bounou in the first half ensured a misfiring Sevilla salvaged a point. It was Sevilla’s fourth straight draw on the road in the league. Sevilla’s attack never got going in a poor showing for a team that is squandering its opportunity to add to its sole league title from 1946.