Skinner scores twice and Sabres rally to 5-4 win over Wild

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored twice 4:20 apart in the third period and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild. Kyle Okposo and Casey Mittlestadt had a goal and assist each and Victor Olofsson sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 1:06 remaining. The Sabres were coming off a 5-1 victory at Toronto and won consecutive games for just the fifth time this season. Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov scored 1:39 apart to pull the Wild ahead 3-2 at the 4:59 mark of the third. Kaprizov had two goals and Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota.