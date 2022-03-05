Alex Ovechkin scores 764th goal, Capitals beat Kraken 5-2

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 34th goal of the season and 764th of his NHL career to help the Washington Capitals beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 for their second consecutive win. Ovechkin moved two back of Jaromir Jagr for third on the career goals list. Tom Wilson, Conor Sheary and Dmitry Orlov also scored for Washington. Vitek Vanecek made 29 saves. The Capitals next play three games in Western Canada. The expansion Kraken lost for the eighth time in nine games. Seattle defenseman Mark Giordano became the 364th player to skate in 1,000 regular-season NHL games.