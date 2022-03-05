Bradley scores 24 to lead San Diego State over Nevada 79-78

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Matt Bradley had 24 points to help San Diego State fend off Nevada 79-78. Bradley made 11 of 12 foul shots and added six rebounds for the Aztecs (21-7, 13-4 Mountain West Conference). Bradley hit a jumper with 1:32 left and two free throws with 26 seconds remaining to offset 3-pointers by Nevada’s Will Baker and Desmond Cambridge Jr. Bradley turned the ball over with 8 seconds to go, but Nathan Mensah blocked Grant Sherfield’s jumper on the game’s final shot. Sherfield had 30 points and seven assists for the Wolf Pack (12-17, 6-12), who have lost four straight.