Ebo, Harmon lead No. 9 Texas past Oklahoma State 65-50

By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Senior Lauren Ebo scored a career-best 17 points and Rori Harmon added 13 along and four steals to help No. 9 Texas extend its winning streak to eight games with a 65-50 victory against Oklahoma State in the final regular season game ever at the 45-year-old Frank Erwin Center. Texas (23-6, 13-5 Big 12) finished the regular season with those eight straight wins after losing three in a row, including two to No. 5 Baylor. Lexy Keys and Lauren Fields scored 10 apiece to lead Oklahoma State (8-19, 3-15), which finished the regular season with five straight defeats.