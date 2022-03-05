Flyers win, extend regular-season home streak vs Blackhawks

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Atkinson had two goals and an assist, Joel Farabee chipped in three assists and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Oskar Lindblom and Derick Brassard also scored for the Flyers. It was Philadelphia’s fourth win in 25 games. Philadelphia has won 16 straight regular-season contests against Chicago, which last won a regular-season game in Philadelphia in 1996. Dylan Strome had a pair of goals and Alex DeBrincat also scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost five of seven.