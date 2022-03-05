Marsch starts EPL life with a loss, Liverpool closes on City
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
Jesse Marsch has lost his first game as the latest American coach to manage in the English Premier League. Marsch’s Leeds was beaten at Leicester 1-0 despite a spirited performance and remains in the midst of a relegation fight. Marsch says it is “very positive and a big step in the right direction” but Leeds is just two points above the relegation zone. Liverpool beat West Ham 1-0 to move within three points of leader Manchester City, which plays Manchester United in the derby on Sunday. Chelsea won at Burnley 4-0 on a day when all the matches were preceded with pre-match applause in a “show of solidarity” for Ukraine following the invasion by Russia.