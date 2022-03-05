No. 3 Baylor beats Iowa St 75-68 for share of Big 12 title

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — Third-ranked Baylor is going into the postseason with the share of another Big 12 title. James Akinjo scored 20 points and the Bears beat Iowa State 75-68 for their fifth win in a row. They will share the regular-season conference title with sixth-ranked Kansas. The 26-5 Bears had never won the Big 12 before their outright title last year on the way to their first national championship. Akinjo put Baylor ahead for good with a 3-pointer with 3:37 left after Iowa State had gone from an early 25-point deficit to the lead. Gabe Kalscheur led the 20-11 Cyclones with 18 points.