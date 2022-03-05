‘I just enjoyed skiing’: Shiffrin finishes 2nd in super-G

LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has taken a clear lead over Petra Vlhova in the World Cup overall standings. She placed second Saturday in a tricky super-G in Switzerland won by the unheralded Romane Miradoli. It was an impressive return to form on a steep, twisting course for the American star in her first race after a tough Beijing Olympics. Shiffrin was congratulated course-side by Roger Federer who has a home close to the Lenzerheide course. Shiffrin finished 0.38 seconds behind first-time winner Miradoli. Olympic champion Lara Gut-Behrami was third. Vlhova finished 18th and dropped 67 points behind Shiffrin in the overall standings. Federica Brignone sealed the season-long super-G title despite finishing more than two seconds back in ninth place.