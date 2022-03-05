Thomas, Jackson help Kansas women beat No. 19 Oklahoma 73-67

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Aniya Thomas shot 8 of 11 from the field and scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, Taiyanna Jackson added 17 points and Kansas gave up a 13-point second-half lead before the Jayhawks used a late run to beat No. 19 Oklahoma 73-67 in the regular-season finale for both teams. Zakiyah Franklin added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals. The teams, which earned first-round byes in next week’s conference tournament, play again Friday in the quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Jayhawks ended a three-game skid and snapped No. 4 seed Oklahoma’s three-game win streak. Skylar Vann scored 17 points for Oklahoma.