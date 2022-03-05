US coach Marsch falls to 1-0 loss in 1st game with Leeds

LEICESTER, England (AP) — American coach Jesse Marsch had an encouraging first match in charge of Leeds except for the result. Making the Premier League’s most porous team more resilient and organized didn’t stop Leeds falling to a 1-0 loss at Leicester. Harvey Barnes’ well-taken 67th-minute goal was enough to earn victory for Leicester and leave Leeds at risk of being further embroiled in the fight against relegation. It was Leeds’ first game since Marsch replaced the fired Marcelo Bielsa as manager and the American tweaked the formation and approach of the team while retaining its intensity on and off the ball. Marsch saw Leeds create a number of clear-cut chances before Barnes broke the deadlock.