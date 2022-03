SANDY, Utah (AP) — Bobby Wood scored soon after a two-hour lightning delay and Zac MacMath made it stand up with five saves as Real Salt Lake earned a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders at snowy Rio Tinto Stadium. Wood’s game-winner came in the 46th minute after the weather delay halted play with two minutes left before halftime. RSL (1-0-1) outshot the Sounders (0-2-0) 13-8.