Heat preparing for Oladipo’s long-awaited return to lineup

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Victor Oladipo is questionable, and that’s a breakthrough after three years of dealing with rehab and challenges. The Miami Heat are listing Oladipo as questionable for their Monday night game against the Houston Rockets. That means there’s a 50-50 chance of the two-time All-Star playing for the first time in nearly a year. The expectation is that Oladipo will play barring any last-second setback. His most recent game was in April 2021.