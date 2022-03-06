Ukrainian refugee Yastremska falls just short in Lyon final

LYON, France (AP) — Ukrainian refugee Dayana Yastremska took Zhang Shuai of China to three sets in the final of the Lyon Open. Zhang won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The 21-year-old Yastremska only fled her home in war-torn Odessa, Ukraine, last week following the Russian invasion. She spent two nights sheltering in an underground car park from missile strikes before escaping with her 15-year-old sister Ivanna through Romania while their parents stayed behind in Odessa. The 140th-ranked Yastremska had a remarkable run to her fifth career final after being given a wild card to play at the tournament. Zhang won her third career title.