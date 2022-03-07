Skip to Content
Athanasiou scores in OT, Kings rally to beat Bruins 3-2

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Moore tied the game with 26 seconds left in regulation and Andreas Athanasiou scored on a breakaway in overtime to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. Boston never trailed in regulation and took a 2-1 lead into the third period thanks to a goal and an assist from Craig Smith. But with the goalie pulled in the final minute, the Kings won a faceoff in the offensive zone and Moore slid home a rebound to tie it. Cal Petersen stopped 30 shots for the Kings. Blake Lizotte also scored for the Kings. They have won eight of their last 10 games. 

