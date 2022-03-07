Matthews scores 40th goal as Toronto beats Blue Jackets 5-4

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Auston Matthews became the first player to score 40 goals this season, Peter Mrazek made 31 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4. Matthews and linemates Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting each had a goal and an assist, and llya Mikheyev and Alexander Kerfoot also scored as Toronto snapped a two-game skid. T.J. Brodie had two assists. Elvis Merzlikins, starting his third game in four days for Columbus, made 28 saves but it wasn’t enough to prevent a third straight loss for the Blue Jackets, who dropped a back-to-back over the weekend.