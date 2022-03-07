Thai autopsy says cricket star Warne died of natural causes

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say an autopsy conducted on the body of Australian cricket star Shane Warne has concluded that he died of natural causes. A police spokesperson says the opinion issued by the doctor who carried out the autopsy has been conveyed to Warne’s family and the Australian Embassy. The spokesperson, who issued a statement ahead of a planned police news conference, did not specify the cause of death of the famed 52-year-old cricketer. Preliminary evaluations from Thai authorities suggested Warne died from a heart attack Friday at his hotel room on the Thai resort island of Samui.