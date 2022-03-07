Wake Forest’s Williams, Forbes earn ACC basketball awards

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams and coach Steve Forbes have earned the top individual honors from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The league announced Williams as its player of the year and Forbes as its top coach on Monday. That followed the Demon Deacons going from being picked 13th in the preseason to a 23-win season. Duke freshman Paolo Banchero was voted rookie of the year, while teammate Mark Williams was chosen as defensive player of the year. North Carolina State’s Dereon Seabron was most improved player, while Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland was sixth man of the year.