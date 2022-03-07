Zverev put on 1-year probation for outburst in Acapulco

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev has been put on probation for one year by the ATP for violently hitting the chair umpire’s stand repeatedly with his racket following a loss in doubles at the Mexico Open. If Zverev receives a code violation that results in a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct or for verbal or physical abuse at a tournament, he will be suspended for eight weeks from ATP events and fined an additional $25,000. Zverev has until Friday to appeal the ruling. The 24-year-old German was kicked out of last month’s tournament in Acapulco, where he was the defending champion.