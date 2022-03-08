AP source: Cowboys using franchise tag on TE Dalton Schultz

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

A person with knowledge of the decision says the Dallas Cowboys are using the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz. The move buys time for the sides to agree on a long-term deal for one of Dak Prescott’s most reliable targets. The one-year contract will be worth about $11 million. The sides will have until July 15 to come to terms on a longer contract that would have less of a salary cap hit as Dallas looks for relief. Schultz emerged as an important part of the Dallas offense early in 2020 when Blake Jarwin sustained a season-ending knee injury in the opener.