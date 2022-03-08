Apple, MLB announce ‘Friday Night Baseball’ package

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple will enter the live sports coverage arena with “Friday Night Baseball.” Apple and Major League Baseball have announced that Apple TV+ will carry a weekly doubleheader on Friday nights in eight countries when the regular season begins. Games will initially be available without the need for an Apple TV+ subscription. MLB has been under a work stoppage since early December when owners locked out players at the end of the collective bargaining agreement. At 97 days, the lockout is the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history.