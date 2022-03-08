College ball poised to gain fans longer MLB lockout drags on

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

College baseball is poised to gain fans if the Major League Baseball lockout extends deep into the spring. The college game has experienced significant growth over the past decade with schools spending hundreds of millions of dollars to build new stadiums and facilities and increase coaching salaries. People in the game say the level of play is at an all-time high and will get even better because of the reduction of rounds in the MLB draft. The Shriners Children’s College Classic was played over the weekend at Minute Maid Park in Houston. A game between Texas and LSU attracted almost 25,000 fans.