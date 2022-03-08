Fever trade McCowan to Wings, now has 4 1st-round WNBA picks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Indiana has traded center Teaira McCowan to the Dallas Wings in a deal that gives the Fever two more first-round picks in the next WNBA draft. The Fever got the fourth and sixth overall picks in the deal announced Tuesday. They already had the Nos. 2 and 10 picks, and would be the first WNBA team to make four first-round picks in the same draft if they keep and use them all. The Wings got the 6-foot-7 McCowan, a Texas native, and a seventh-round pick in the next draft.