Giannis scores 39; Bucks top Thunder for 5th straight win

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 39 points and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 142-115 for their fifth straight win. Khris Middleton had 25 points and nine assists, and Bobby Portis added 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Bucks. Milwaukee scored a season-high point total and shot 53% from the field. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, a career-high 14 assists and eight rebounds for the Thunder. It was the sixth time in seven games since the All-Star break that Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points.