Hart leads Flyers over Vegas for second win in a row

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carter Hart made a career-high 47 saves, Oskar Lindblom and Justin Braun scored, and the Philadelphia Flyers won consecutive games for the first time in more than a month with a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Scott Laughton added two assists for Philadelphia, which last won two in a row on Jan. 29 and Feb. 1. The Flyers entered in last place in the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division and had lost 21 of 24 contests before Saturday’s 4-3 victory over Chicago. Philadelphia also defeated the Golden Knights on Dec. 10 to snap a 10-game losing streak. Hart set his previous high mark with 41 stops in that contest.