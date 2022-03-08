Josi scores late to lead Predators over Stars, 2-1

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi scored with 1:22 remaining to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars Ryan Johansen also scored and Juuse Saros made 22 saves for Nashville, winners of two straight. John Klingberg scored and Jake Oettinger made 29 for Dallas, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. The teams entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s two wild-card positions. Nashville moved one point ahead of the Stars with the victory, with each team having played 56 games.