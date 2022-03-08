Kansas guard Agbaji unanimous pick for AP Big 12 top player

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

Kansas senior guard Ochai Agbaji is the unanimous pick as The Associated Press Big 12 player of the year. His is the league’s leading scorer at 19.8 points a game and shoots nearly 48 percent from the field. Agbaji is joined on the first team by Baylor guard James Akinjo, Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington, Kansas State sophomore guard Nijel Pack and Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams. First-year Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams was picked as the league’s top coach in a close vote. Adams got eight votes, one more than Baylor coach Scott Drew.