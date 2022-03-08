Lewandowski’s 11-minute hat trick helps Bayern advance in CL

MUNICH (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has scored an 11-minute hat trick to lead Bayern Munich past Salzburg into the quarterfinals of the Champions League with a 7-1 win in the last-16 second leg to complete a 8-2 aggregate victory. It was game over by the time Lewandowski’s third hit the net in the 23rd minute to make it the quickest treble ever seen at the start of a Champions League match. A second leg that started at 1-1 was tilted 4-1 in Bayern’s favor by the striker’s scoring masterclass. There were further goals from Serge Gnabry, a double from Thomas Muller, and Leroy Sane. Maurits Kjaergaard netted for the Austrian team.